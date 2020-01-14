Nigeria: Press agog with celebration of 50 years of Nigerian civil war

The celebration of 50 years of the Nigerian civil war on Monday dominates the pages of the national newspapers with various actors warning against acts that could destroy the country.The lead story of the Guardian had it that 50 years after the end of the Nigerian Civil War, principal actors, historians and other players in the political space have warned against acts capable of destroying the country.

According to the newspaper, the actors urged Nigerians to see the war years as a reference point for reconciliation and unity, they advised politicians to chart paths for harmonious living among the people

This Day reported that rekindling lessons of the Nigerian civil war on Monday, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), asked Nigerians to do all within their powers to avoid a repeat of the ugly side of the nation’s history.

The Sun said echoes of the civil war reverberated in Lagos with prominent Nigerians insisting on restructuring as panacea to the country’s problems.

The Nation reported that the Value Added Tax (VAT) goes from 5 percent to 7.5 percent, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the 2020 Finance Bill.

The Daily Trust said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The Punch reported that the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have tightened security around the United States Embassy and the British High Commission in Abuja in response to fears they could be targeted by groups sympathetic to Iran in retaliation for the killing of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Channels Television said that a young Nigerian lady, who was trafficked to Lebanon, has regained her freedom and has now been handed over to the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut.

The Leadership reported that former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on Monday reflected on the fight against insurgency in Nigeria and urged the federal government to deploy more intelligence to unmask those “thinking and supplying weapons to the terrorists”.