Nigeria: Press agog with court’s ruling on governors’ pension, 2020 budget passage

The ruling of the court stopping the payment of pension to former governors, who are holding public offices and the plan to pass the 2020 budget by the National Assembly are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation reported that the ex-governors serving as ministers and senators but still being paid pension must refund the money, a Nigerian court has ruled.

The judge ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami “to identify those involved and seek full recovery of public funds from the former governors”.

The newspaper also reported that local contractors are to be paid 30 percent mobilisation fee for Federal Government jobs awarded them, the Senate proposed on Wednesday.

The extant 15 percent is considered too little, thereby hindering quick execution or outright abandonment of projects.

The Sun said that contrary to public expectations, the Senate has reportedly increased the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8, 2019 by N450 billion.

The increment was reportedly effected by the Committee on Appropriation.

ChannelsTV said that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Appropriation bill before the National Assembly would be passed on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

He informed lawmakers at plenary shortly after the Public Procurement Act 2007 amendment bills were passed, which he believes, will complement the 2020 budget.

The Daily Trust said the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has warned that university lecturers that are not on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Integrated System will be sanctioned if they do not enroll on the IPPIS on or before Friday, December 6.

ThisDay reported that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the suits challenging the stay of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Guardian said the Presidency has vowed not to be blackmailed in complying with certain socio-cultural issues as it deals with the security threats confronting the country.

The Punch quoting the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), raised a fresh concern over the Almajiri system in the North, saying the country could no longer afford to sweep it under the carpet.