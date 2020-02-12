Nigeria: Press agog with restriction in milk importation, Abuja power deal

The restriction on milk importation by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) and the $1.1 million grant for funding the NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP) dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Wednesday.This Day reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has limited the number of companies involved in the importation of milk, its derivatives and dairy products to six.

The companies are: FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Chi Limited, TG Arla Dairy Products Limited, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Nestle Nigeria Plc and Integrated Dairies Limited.

The Daily Trust said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a $1.1 million grant as part the funding for the NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP).

The Leadership newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has raised the hope of Nigerians abroad on participation in the country’s future elections as he endorsed diaspora voting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Channels Television said that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, revealed that terrorists now use social media as a medium for communications and the recruitment of new followers who will commit crimes in Nigeria.

The Punch reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the Federal Government will no longer review workers’ salaries as earlier promised.

The Nation newspaper said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has built roads, bridges, hostels and many more in its 20 years of existence. Ironically, it does not have a home.

The Sun quoted the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, as saying that Nigeria’s oil and gas industry would have a clear fiscal landscape for operators to be able to plan beginning from June 2020.

The Guardian reported that the Senate Committee on Public Accounts has threatened to sack heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) that had been spurning its summons seeking their clarifications on allegations of unathourised spending.