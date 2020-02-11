Nigeria: Press focuses on $1.94tn e-payment, poverty rate in north of Nigeria

The rise in e-payment platform to $1.94 trillion and the high poverty rate in the north of Nigeria are some of the leading stories in the local press on Tuesday.The Guardian said Nigeria’s electronic payment (e-payment) system landscape has risen to a new height of about $1.94 trillion (about N592 trillion) worth of transactions in 2019.

The Punch said that northern Nigeria accounted for 87 percent of all the poor people in the country in 2016, quoting the World Bank’s new report.

The Leadership said President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians and the international community of the commitment of his administration to secure the freedom of all children and other victims of abduction by Boko Haram insurgents.

Channels Television said Boko Haram insurgents killed 10 stranded passengers on Sunday night at Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The Daily Trust reported that three persons were on Sunday night killed and one injured by gunmen in Tyana Village of Rahoss Ward in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Nation newspaper is excited that former All Progressives Congress (APC) Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, has been named to lead the party’s national reconciliation committee. It will be inaugurated today.

This Day reported that anxiety has gripped politicians in Bayelsa State as the Supreme Court will today and Thursday deliver judgments on who will be sworn in as the governor of the state on Friday.