Nigeria: Press focuses on funding of Trans-Saharan highway, death of ex-petroleum minister

The commitment to the funding of the Trans-Saharan highway and the death and condolences in respect of former petroleum minister are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Trans-Saharan highway project would continue to receive deserved attention and funding and that the project would bolster economic activities and enhance regional and cultural integration in Africa.

Buhari made this known in his remarks at the opening of the 70th session of the Trans-Saharan Road Liaison Committee (TRLC) in Abuja attended by the works ministers from all the six-member states.

ThisDay and many other newspapers reported the death of 83-year-old former petroleum minister, Prof. Tam David West.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have paid tributes to the former minister.

The Sun newspaper said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State is wooing private sector investors from South Africa in a bid to raise extra funds for the development of the Eyimba Economic City.

The Punch reported that the residents of border communities in Ogun, Lagos, Adamawa, Katsina and Sokoto states are groaning, following the Federal Government’s suspension of fuel supply to areas within 20 kilometres to the nation’s borders.

ChannelsTV said a 58-year-old man, Moses Oyeleke, and a schoolgirl, Ndagiliya Ibrahim Umar, have been released from Boko Haram captivity and reunited with their families.

The Daily Trust reported that 15 more shops belonging to Nigerians were shut down on Monday by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) at Opera Square in Accra, bringing the number of shops to about 70.

The Tribune and many other newspapers reported that there was wild jubilation in Oyo State, following the ruling of the Appeal Court on Monday on the application filed by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last elections, Adebayo Adelabu, against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan held that there was a miscarriage of justice at the Oyo State Election Petition Tribunal because they should have considered every document submitted to prove its case and not lump it together and consider it as one, it did not give any consequential order to that effect.

The governor of Ogun state Dapo Abiodun was also declared as winner of the election.