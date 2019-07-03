Nigeria: Press focuses on move to sign AfCFTA deal, Benue tanker explosion

Nigeria’s resolve to sign the African Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and casualty in the tanker explosion in Benue State are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian reported that the Nigerian government will sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement at the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in the Nigerien capital city, Niamey.

The extraordinary summit is expected to hold on July 7, according to information on the website of the African Union.

The Nation said that going by the capital importation report released for the first quarter of the year by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), $8.5 billion came into the economy between January and March.

The Daily Trust reported that at least, 37 people have been officially confirmed dead on Tuesday, following the explosion of a tanker laden with petrol in Ahumbe village, along Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo highway in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Punch quoted Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, warning the Federal Government that its handling of Ruga herdsmen settlements could spark an explosion in the country.

The Leadership also said that the governors of the 19 Northern States have allayed fears over the federal government’s choice of Ruga cattle resettlement to address the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in various parts of the country.

The governors told the protagonists of the scheme not to lose further sleep over the programme, insisting that the raging controversy on the project was unnecessary.

The Sun reported the message of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, tasking the Nigerian Army to move and crush the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Olonisakin spoke at the opening of the Combat Support Arms Training week in Lagos.

The PMnews said President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the delay in the formation of a new cabinet, saying he required a formidable team in order to deliver his Next Level mandates to Nigerians.