Nigeria: Press focuses on plans for border opening, posting of police commissioners

The setting up of a joint team for opening of the Nigerian land borders and the posting of some key police commissioners are some of the key stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation reported that a joint patrol team comprising Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic will set up a date for the opening of the borders.

The patrol team was set up by the tripartite committee of the three countries on border closure.

The Sun reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of the five new police commissioners for Cross Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Bauchi, Edo and Kano States.

The Guardian said that Nigerians in the United Kingdom under the aegis of Free Sowore Now and the Take It Back Movement defied the freezing London weather yesterday to demand the immediate release of the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

ThisDay said the federal government has concluded plans to ensure a total ban on steel importation so as to assist the local steel manufacturers to develop, thereby boosting the Gross Domestic Product and the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Channels TV reported that President Muhammadu has called for fairness and transparency in Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections, both of which are due to hold this Saturday, November 16.

The Punch said the nation’s imports of petrol and diesel fell by about 11 percent and 15 percent, respectively in September, quoting latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The decline in the imports of the petroleum products followed the partial closure on August 22 of the nation’s land borders with countries such as Benin and Niger in order to check smuggling of contraband into the country.

The Daily Trust reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday received a delegation of Chinese technology entrepreneurs led by a Chinese billionaire and Co-founder of AliBaba Group, Jack Ma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Ma is in Nigeria on the invitation of Vice President Osinbajo as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to promote technological innovation amongst young Nigerians as a means of job creation.