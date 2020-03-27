International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria: Press focuses on plans to release inmates, fears of food shortage, evacuation of Europeans

Published on 27.03.2020 at 10h22 by APA News

The plan to release awaiting trial inmates nationwide, fear of food shortage and the report of evacuation of Europeans are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.Leadership reported that precautionary  measures being taken by the federal government to combat the coronavirus  pandemic have been extended to the prisons as the government directed  the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) release  all awaiting trial inmates in its custody.

 

Guardian said millions of Nigerians may  be caught between a rock and a hard place, should federal and state  authorities shut down the nation in a desperate bid to contain the  coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 

Punch reported that the Federal  Government has unveiled that it was tracing 4,370 persons, who came into  contact with people that were suffering from COVID-19.

 

This Day said that a chartered Air France  Flight AF0986 Thursday evacuated 260 European citizens from Nigeria and  additional 118 European citizens from other West African countries  through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport  (MMIA), Lagos.

 

Channels Television said that President  Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of N15 billion to  the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control  (NCDC) to tackle the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19)  in the country.

 

Quoting President Muhammadu Buhari, Nation said Nigerians should stay away from public gatherings, including religious events.

 

Daily Trust  said the FCT  Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has ordered businesses to close by 9pm  and open only by 6am the following day starting from today.

 

Sun said the Defence Headquarters(DHQ)  has intensified operations in the ongoing counterterrorism war in the  Northeast as troops destroyed more logistics base and structures  belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province  (ISWAP).  

