Nigeria: Press focuses on public hearing on social media bill, power outage

The public hearing on the social media bill and the continuous outage of electricity across Nigeria dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Monday.This Day reported that the controversial anti-social media bill introduced at the Senate last November received bashing from various groups and bodies at the weekend as the upper legislative chamber holds a public hearing on the bill today.

The bill, entitled “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill,” sponsored by Senator Musa Mohammed (Niger East) passed through second reading in January before being referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters headed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, which has scheduled its public hearing for today in Abuja.

The Daily Trust said that at least shortage of gas has hit 16 power generating plants causing power generation at its highest point to drop to 3,675 megawatts (MW) on Saturday.

The operators also said the drop in power supply would continue for another 10 days until the scheduled maintenance is completed on the gas pipelines.

The Nation newspaper said that the volume of electronic payment transactions through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals dropped by 4.83 billion in one month. It dipped from 46.13 billion deals in December 2019 to 41.3 billion in January.

The Punch said there were indications that governors and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress supporting the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had stepped up moves to prevent his removal.

Channels Television said that the Federal Government (FG) has reported that scientists are on the verge of producing a cure for the coronavirus.

The Leadership said that after 28 years, the Senate would tomorrow commence the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) to boost Nigeria’s business sector and the economy as a whole.

The Sun said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 65 radio FM and digital television licenses across various sectors in the country.

The Guardian said that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and other members of staff have condemned the indefinite postponement of the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony.