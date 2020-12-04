Nigeria: Press highlights government’s stand on call for resignation of Buhari, others

The description of the call for resignation of Buhari every time there is a setback in the war against terror as a needless distraction and cheap politicking is one of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.ThisDay reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign every time there is a setback in the war against terror as a needless distraction and cheap politicking.

Mohammed also dismissed claims that Boko Haram fighters are collecting taxes from the people, adding that the occupation of territories by the insurgents is now “a thing of the past.”

The minister, at a meeting yesterday with the Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos, urged Nigerians to stop playing politics with security.

The meeting, which was convened at the instance of the minister, was held at NPAN new secretariat.

The minister told NPAN members that the federal government has been meeting with different stakeholders nationwide in the wake of the #EndSARS crisis with a view to reviewing what transpired and taking the necessary lessons from it.

He added that the series of meetings were being held in order to forestall a recurrence, especially of what he described as the mindless violence that followed the hijacking of the peaceful protest.

The Punch says that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, said the target of the CBN is for the country to attract about $2bn monthly as remittances from citizens in diaspora.

Emefiele’s position is coming after the apex bank introduced its new Diaspora Foreign Exchange Remittances Policy.

The CBN boss told journalists during a press briefing on the new policy in Abuja that countries that had similar demographic features with Nigeria, such as Pakistan, often received about $2bn monthly from their citizens in diaspora.

He said, “I’m aware from the data available that, for instance, Pakistan, even in the midst of COVID-19 receives $2bn monthly from flows from Pakistani in diaspora. “If Nigeria is able to receive even if it is just $1bn monthly or moving close to $2bn monthly, I’m so certain you all know what will happen to the exchange rate in Nigeria.”

Emefiele noted that should the $2bn monthly target be met, Deposit Money Banks would after some time have no need of calling the CBN to fund their commercial operations. “So, that is why we are saying that we want to aggressively take on this and see how this will help our economy,” the governor said.

The newspaper reports that the federal government of Nigeria on Thursday said it granted N342bn waivers to importers in the last two years. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this at the second phase of the one-day sensitisation seminar on the Automated Import Duty Exemption Certificate, at the Nigeria Customs Training College, in Lagos.

Ahmed who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Aliyu Ahmed, described the digitisation process of import duty exemption as a way to eliminate corruption, save time and promote transparency.

According to the minister, the scope of waiver requests was expanding hence, the need to have modern technology to drive the administration.

She said, “Approximately N341.94bn worth of waivers was granted from August 2017 to August 2019. “The scope of such requests are expanding; hence the need to have in place modern technology to drive its administration.”

The Sun says that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attracted over $1.66 billion from foreign donors for the implementation of various power projects embarked upon by it.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, explained that most of the projects are at various levels of execution.

The new Managing Director who is still on acting capacity noted that procurement of most of the projects are ongoing based on Advance Procurement system adopted for the projects in agreement with the donors. Abdulaziz who was appointed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, also noted that since he assumed the leadership of TCN, he has been involved in the effective grid management that has led to the all-time peak generation of 5377.8 MW recorded on August 1, 2020.

“Shortly after, on August 19, 2020 TCN recorded yet another all-time national peak of 5,420.30 MW which was effectively transmitted to load centres (with an interval of less than three weeks), the latest being 5,520.40 MW on October 30, 2020 to distribution load centres nationwide — the highest so far in the history of the nation’s power sector,” he noted.

The Nation reports that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) yesterday put its overall 2020 performance from January to October at N4.122 trillion.

It said this is in spite of Covid-19 challenges, financial Act 2019 incentives and palliatives concessions. FIRS added that its non-oil revenue collection performance in the same period stood at N2.8 trillion and oil revenue collection performance stood at N1.3 trillion.

Its Executive Chairman Mohammad Nami spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund)/FIRS 2020 joint interactive.

Nami also said the service collected N251billion as at October this year for the TETfund. Represented by the agency’s director, state coordinator of Oyo, Ogun and Osun, Nureni Fasola, the FIRS chief said the agency raked in N214 billion for the Fund in 2019.

The newspaper says that Chevron Corporation is reducing its capital and exploratory budget for the next five years by billions of dollars compared to previous guidance as it looks to save its dividend payouts in the post-pandemic world.

The oil giant which operates the Agbami Field, which lies 70 miles (113 km) off the coast of central Niger Delta region and spans 45,000 acres (182 sq km) with 67.3 per cent interest in the field, plans a capital and exploratory budget of $14 billion for 2021 and cuts its annual capital expenditure (capex) guidance for 2022-2025 to between $14 billion and $16 billion, the U.S. oil major said yesterday.

Chevron has interests, ranging from between 20 and 100 percent in three operated and six non-operated deepwater blocks in Nigeria.

Chevron’s previous capital guidance for the longer term was between $19 billion and $22 billion, which excluded Noble Energy.

This year alone, after the collapse in oil prices in March, Chevron cut its capital programme by $4 billion, or by 20 per cent, to $16 billion, to protect its dividend and balance sheet in one of the worst oil price routs in recent memory.