Nigeria qualify for semi-finals, beat South Africa 2-1

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 in Cairo to progress to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.Samuel Chukwueze put the Super Eagles ahead in the 27th minute when he got a through pass from Alex Iwobi and put the ball beyond the South African goalkeeper.

The first half ended 1 – 0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

In the second half, the Super Eagles adopted a defensive strategy and defended well until the 70th minute when Bongani Zungu’s header beat the Nigerian goalkeeper. The goal had to be confirmed by the VAR because Zungu was ruled offside by the linesman, before the referee sought the assistance from the VAR.

The equalizer by Bafana Bafana forced the Super Eagles to abandon their defensive stance and went out in search of the winning goal.

The winning goal came in the 89th minute of the match when William Toost-Ekong scored from a late corner kick taken by Simon Moses.

With this victory, Nigeria will take on the winner of the quarter final between Cote d’Ivoire and Algeria.

In the first quarter final match played earlier, Senegal defeated Benin 1-0 to progress to the semi-final stage of the tournament.