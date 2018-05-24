Nigeria rakes in over $165m from bonds

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO).has said that the Nigerian Government realized N50.45 billion (about $165.409m) from the auction of bonds in May, down from N70 billion earmarked for the auction.The DMO said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday that the Nigerian Government made N3.50 billion from the five-year bond at 12.75 percent.

It added that N8.54 billion was realized from the seven-year bond at 13.53 percent, while N38.50 billion was realized from the 10-year bond at 13.98 percent, bringing the total amount realised from the May auction to N50.45 billion.

According to the DMO, N14.99 billion of the 13.53 percent for March 2025 and N14.99 billion of the 13.98 percent for Feb. 2028 were allotted on non-competitive basis.

It explained that of the 101 bids, only 62 were successful and that the auction drew subscriptions of N89.82 billion.

The Nigerian government has embarked on the issuance of sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit.