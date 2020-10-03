Nigeria ratifies Kyoto protocol’s Doha amendment to check emission

Nigeria has ratified the Kyoto Protocol and its Doha amendment to the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC).Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that “the ratification of the document by President Muhammadu Buhari made Nigeria the 144th country to sign the climate treaty that will bring it into effect”.

He noted that the Nigerian government has accepted the amendment to the protocol and will carry out its stipulations to foster good environment.

“The ratified treaty provides closure to the climate regime established in Kyoto as the world moves to implement the Paris agreement, which requires every country to contribute to climate targets,” he said.

The minister explained that the UN climate change has confirmed that, Nigeria had formally endorsed the treaty, hours before the deadline that required 144 of the 192 signatories to ratify the deal for it to come into force by December 31, 2020.

The statement added that the Executive Secretary, UN Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, thanked Nigeria for joining other countries to sign the UNFCCC document.

The treaty requires countries to invest in cutting down carbon emissions for a cleaner environment and cut emissions by 18 percent below 1990 levels from 2013 to 2020.