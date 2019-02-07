Nigeria re-deploys senior police officers

Published on 07.02.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s acting Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the posting and

redeployment of Senior Police Officers in Zones, Formations and Commands.The posting affected some strategic commands and all the commissioners in the 36 states

of the country.

The re-deployment is on the heels of the general elections which is billed to commence

on February 16.

According to the posting, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, now heads Force Intelligence Bureau.

Mr. Edgal Imohinmi, the commissioner of police in Lagos, has been removed to give way

to Mr. Mu’azu Zubairu.

The list of the posting was released by Force Public Relations Officers, Mr. Frank Mba.

Kayode Egbetokun, a former chief security officer in Lagos state, who was initially sent

to Lagos to succeed Imohinmi, has now been posted to Kwara State, as acting commissioner,

while Akeem Odumosu, who was in charge of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos was also

posted to Edo state as acting commissioner.