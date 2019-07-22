Nigeria re-negotiates electricity supply to Benin, Niger

Nigeria is reported to have renegotiated new terms for the supply of electricity to the neighbouring Benin and Niger RepublicsThe new deal, which was brokered by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), is to ensure that the international sale of electricity reflected commercial terms.

Nigeria currently sells electricity to the Société Nigérienne d’Electricité (NIGELEC) and Communauté Électrique du Bénin (Togo/Benin Bi-national Electricity Company) (CEB).

The Managing Director of NBET, Dr. Marilyn Amobi, said in a document addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari that it had concluded the negotiation with NIGELEC and CEB.

The negotiation, it was learnt, reportedly centered on appropriate commercial terms for sale of electricity to NIGELEC and CEB under the cost of service and price cap-based incentive regulation mechanism the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) uses to set the revenue requirement for grid electricity users.

Nigeria, under a bilateral agreement, sells electricity to NIGELEC and CEB daily, albeit on terms that are not commercial.

According to local media reports, the two international customers are owing Nigeria for such supplies.

The new terms for the sale of electricity to the countries, it was learnt, reflected more favourable commercial terms than the current regulatory prices.

NBET also stated that the new terms reflected the existing structural and governance regime in Nigeria’s electricity market.