Nigeria: Reactions to quit notice to herdsmen, others attract media attention

The Guardian reports that the uproar caused by quit notice given by the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to unregistered herdsmen to vacate state forest reserves within seven days has deepened.

At the meeting held at Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagabaka, Akure, the governor said the activities of herdsmen had for long threatened the security of the state.

The Presidency, in its reaction, argued that ‘’insecurity is not alien to any group, the language they speak, their geographical location or their faith”.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday urged the state government to tackle all forms of criminality without breaching the rights of herders in the state.

But Akeredolu would not allow the Presidency to have the last word on the matter. Reacting to the remark by the Presidency on his quit order, he warned that Nigeria’s unity was being threatened because of Buhari administration’s emotional attachment to Fulani herdsmen despite their menace.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, spoke on behalf of the governor yesterday in Akure.

Ojogo insisted that Shehu’s comment was inimical to the peaceful existence of Nigeria, lamenting that Shehu had stated: “unambiguously, the position of the Federal Government”.

ThisDay says that Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has declared that the United State has redeemed itself by rejecting Mr. Donald Trump at the presidential poll.

Speaking last night on ARISE NEWS Channels, a sister broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, Soyinka argued that with the removal of Trump and successful inauguration of President Joe Biden, the United States has effectively corrected the mistakes made four years ago.

The playwright disclosed that he has forgiven Americans for electing Trump whom he described as a “racist” and a “xenophobe”.

Soyinka had in 2016 torn his American Immigrant Visa in protest against Trump’s victory.

He, however, told ARISE NEWS Channels that he would not be renewing the green card since he does not require it to visit the United States.

Soyinka said, “I feel honoured to be associated with the democratic forces of the United States for correcting the unbelievable error that they committed four years ago.”

The Vanguard reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,386 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 114,691, according to the NCDC’s official website on Wednesday.

The report noted that Nigeria has so far tested 1,198,758 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said 14 new COVID-19 patients were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll stood at 1,478.

The health agency website showed that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 92,336 COVID-19 patients, following the discharge of 1,136 additional patients in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said the new cases were reported in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja with “Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 476 new infections bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 42,427”.

The newspaper reports that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered yesterday that no subscriber should be blocked from telecom operators’ networks till February 9, 2021.

The subscribers, who pleaded for further extension, would have had their lines blocked January 19, being the initial deadline for them to link their SIMs to their National Identity Number, NIN.

On December 15, 2020, the Federal Government declared that after December 30, 2020, all SIMs that were not registered with valid NINs on the network of telecommunications companies would be blocked.

It later extended the deadline following widespread opposition against the earlier announcement and gave three weeks’ extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021.

It also gave six weeks’ extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021.

However, before the January deadline, many telephone users and organisations called for a further deadline extension or outright suspension of the NIN registration process due to the large number of people that are yet to get their NINs.

The Punch says that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee on Wednesday at its virtual meeting shared a total sum of N619.343bn as federation allocation for the month of December 2020 to the three tiers of government.

From this amount, the Federal Government received N218.297bn; states received N178.28bn; Local Government councils got N131.792bn; while the oil producing states received N31.827bn as 13 percent derivation of mineral revenue.

A statement issued in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hassan Dodo, also stated that the cost of collection/transfer and refunds gulped N59.147bn.

Revenue available from the Value Added Tax for was N171.358bn as against N158.785bn distributed in the preceding month.

The distributed statutory revenue of N437.256bn received for the month was higher than the N436.457bn received for the previous month by N0.799bn. From this, the Federal Government received N189.451bn, states got N96.092bn, Local Government councils got N74.083bn.

The newspaper reports that a total of about 143 million Subscriber Identification Modules are now identifiable to the National Identity Management Commission for registration with their respective National Identity Numbers, telecommunications operators said on Wednesday.

Mobile operators also explained that the number of subscribers without NINs was about 21 million, as the deadline for the registration of SIMs with valid NINs draws near.

Speaking on behalf of the firms, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, told our correspondent that the number of NINs submitted by the telecoms sector to NIMC was for about 143 million SIMs.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission had announced on Tuesday that so far a total of 47.8 million NINs had been collected by the mobile operators.

“At an average of three to four SIMs per subscriber, this means many millions will be linked up before the deadline in February 2021,” the government had stated.