Nigeria receives repatriated artifact from Netherlands

The Nigerian Government has received the repatriated Ife Terracotta from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Harry van Dijk.Receiving the artifact in his office in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the return of the stolen Ife Terracotta marked a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts at pursuing the return of the country’s antiquities.

A statement by Mr. Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to Lai Mohammed, said the Minister stated that the Nigerian government’s resolve to seek the repatriation of the nation’s timeless and priceless artifact was strengthened by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s marching order for Nigeria to tap into tourism and other fields, where Nigeria has comparative advantages, in order to generate income for the nation and secure jobs for our youths.

“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding fruits.

“One way of generating income for the country is if our cultural properties are exhibited around the world to a fee-paying audience, on the basis of proper agreement that acknowledges us as owners and confers the right benefits on us. But this is not possible for as long as most of them adorn the museums and private collections of others, who describe them as their properties,” the minister said.

While describing the handing over of the artifact as a new beginning, the minister said apart from the pecuniary benefits, the priceless objects wrought by the nation’s forebears are unifying factors among the diverse cultures in the country.

According to the minister, the Ife Terracotta was smuggled from Nigeria through Ghana to The Netherlands in 2019 with a forged document.

The Minister said that following the interception of the artifact by the Dutch Customs at Schiphol Airport in The Netherlands, Nigeria was invited to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully, hence the return of the artifact.

“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods. The issue of cultural property should not be a ground of rancour and discord among nations. That is if nations choose to tow the path which the Kingdom of The Netherlands has chosen by insisting on justice, fairness, and amity,” he said.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who accompanied the ambassador, thanked The Netherlands for the efficient and expeditious manner in which it deployed resources to identify, retrieve, and repatriate the Ife Terracotta to Nigeria.

In his remarks, Harry van Dijk said the return of the artifact was a fitting gift to mark the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention on the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking of Culture Heritage, of which Nigeria and The Netherlands are signatories.