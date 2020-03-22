Nigeria records 10 new cases of COVID-19

Health minister Dr. EOsagie Ehanire, on Saturday reported that Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID19) in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.This makes it a total of 22 cases in Nigeria with Lagos having 16, 3 persons in Abuja, 1 in Ekiti and 2 persons in Ogun.

All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.

This was disclosed by the minister for health Dr. Osagie Ehanire who further stated that of the 22 cases, 2 had already been discharged.

He confirmed all reports of the new cases stating that the 9 persons were Nigerians returning from Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain & the United Kingdom (UK) where one of the cases was a close contact of the known case.

In Abuja, the 3 cases were presently undergoing treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

While in Lagos, the cases are being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.