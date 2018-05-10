Nigeria records $24.1bn capital inflows

Nigeria has recorded a total of $24.1 billion of foreign capital inflows in 28 months, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Yewande Sadiku, has said.Sadiku said in Abuja on Thursday that the country had attracted more foreign investments.

“The foreign capital inflow that came into the country in 2016 was 5.4 billion dollars as the bulk of it is portfolio investment while in 2017 it was 12.5 billion dollars.

“In the first quarter of 2018, the inflow is 6.3 billion dollars and this is more than all inflows that come in 2016 and in third quarter in 2017,” she said.

Sadiku said the commission had a One-Stop Investment Centre as a strategy to streamline investment procedures, provide prompt, efficient and transparent services and coordinate investment-facilitating agencies.

‘‘The centre provides statistical data and information on the Nigerian economy, investment climate, legal and regulatory framework as well as sector and industry specific information.

“All these are to aid existing and prospective investors in making informed business decisions,” Sadiku said.

Sadiku said that the commission was working with state governments to improve national competitiveness, adding that it would achieve its broad objectives without the involvement of the states.

“The states must be receptive to attract investors because investors go to where they can get attention and a friendly environment,” Sadiku said.

Sadiku said the commission would build a database which would give investors the opportunities in the states to showcase what they have to offer investors.

She said that Nigeria had abundant opportunities for investment in priority sectors of agriculture, power, manufacturing, solid minerals, critical infrastructure and waste management.