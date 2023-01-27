International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria records another train derailment

Published on 27.01.2023 at 21h21 by APA News

Nigeria on Friday recorded another train derailment as the Abuja-Kaduna train derailed in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.The report by Channels Television said that the train derailed at about 3.20 pm and few minutes from its destination in Kubwa in the outskirts of Abuja.

It added that although the details of the accident are still sketchy, but there was no casualty recorded.

According to the report, no official statement has been released by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

This derailment is coming in the wake of a train derailment along the Warri-Itakpe route that left 148 passengers and 30 crew members stranded in the bush.

They were, however, successfully evacuated to a safe place before they were conveyed to their destinations.

