Nigeria records GDP growth of 1.5% in 2Q

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.50 percent year-on-year in real terms to N16.58 trillion in the second quarter of 2018, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.The NBS said in its Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for the second quarter of this year that the growth in the second quarter was 0.79 percent points higher when compared to the second quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 0.72 percent.

It added that the figure was –0.45% points slower than 1.95 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

“On a quarter on quarter basis, real GDP growth was 2.94 percent,” it said.

According to the report, in the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N30.69 trillion in nominal terms, representing a 7.85 percent increase in nominal GDP when compared to the preceding quarter of N28.46trillion and 13.57 percent increase when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017 (N27.03trillion).

The NBS explained the growth in the second quarter of this year was driven by developments in the non-oil sector as the Services sector recorded its strongest positive growth since 2016.

“However, the relatively slower growth when compared to first quarter of this year and the second quarter of 2017 could be attributed to developments in both the oil and non-oil sectors of the Nigerian economy.