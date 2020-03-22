Nigeria records new COVID-case as Churches obey stay at home advice

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded a new case of COVID-19 , bringing to 27, the number of cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).NCDC’s report on Sunday said that two patients have been successfully treated and discharged, including the first Italian who is suspected to have been the index case.

The country has not yet recorded any death, it said.

Meanwhile, most Churches in Lagos on Sunday complied with the Lagos State Government restriction order on religious gathering as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

Service did not hold St. Michael Catholic Church, Biola, Ketu; Emmanuel Anglican Church, Davis Street, Ketu; Cherubim and Seraphim, Biola Bus-Stop, Ketu and The Redeemed Christain Churches, Eleja, Bus-Stop, Ketu; Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Ogunyemi Street, Ketu; and Deeper Life Gospel Church, Giwa Salami Street, Ketu.

Others included Foursquare Gospel Church, Oladele Street, Ketu; The Apostolic Church, Demurin, Ketu; Christ Apostolic Church Methodist Church; Seed Steward Mission; Kingdom of God Ministries and Feeding the Church .

At St. Michael Catholic Church, Biola, Ketu, the gate was under lock and key with a notice that there would be no service till further notice.

One of the faithful standing outside the church, Mr Emmanuel Egwu, said that the measure was part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

”Once the Bishop gives an order, the whole Catholic church will obey. This measure, l believe is for our own good, individually and collectively.

”If the restriction will help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus among us, l am in support of it,” he said.

Security personnel and the Church security were seen around explaining the situation to the faithful, while some members were giving the church bulletin for the week to use for prayer and reading at home.

Most Churches had directed their various parishes not to hold services from March 22, until the order from government was reversed.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also issued a directive, urging the faithful to stay at home and pray.

In Abuja, security operatives are reported to have sealed up popular Church, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).