Nigeria reiterates commitment to fight poverty, unemployment

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria is well on course to effectively tackle the issues of poverty and unemployment.Receiving a delegation of senior officials from the World Bank, led by the World Bank Group Executive Director for Italy, Mr. Patrizio Pagano, in Abuja on Thursday, Osinbajo said that the country had set up micro-economic planning and Social Investment Programmes to tackle poverty and unemployment.

The 10 Executive Directors of the bank, who are on a working visit to Nigeria, represent 93 countries from across the world, Africa, all around the world, Asia, Central America and Europe.

“There is a tendency to assume that if we get just a number of things right in our micro-economic planning, for instance, to promote trade and so on, we would be able to deal with the issues of poverty through a trickle down policy.

“But unfortunately, here, this is not necessarily the case. We might get the micro issues right and still have the problems, especially of poverty.

“In terms of systematic policy, you have to keep innovating, looking for what works, tweaking it here and there. Also, if you don’t deal with issues around corruption, it becomes difficult, if we allow resources to be pilfered and wasted, then the whole idea of economic prosperity is difficult,‘’ he said.

The Vice President further said the administration was determined to tackle the issue of corruption so as to bring economic prosperity to Nigeria.

In the determination, he explained that the government has programmes and initiatives in place that promote accountability, like Treasury Single Account (TSA) and other policies.

Osinbajo said the administration’s Social Investment Programmes were targeted at ensuring inclusion and taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

He explained that the government has the Home Grown School Feeding Programme for instance, that ensures that primary schoolchildren from primary 1 – 3 are fed.

There is also the N-power that provides a programme for unemployed graduates to get them engaged.

According to him, there is the Conditional Cash Transfer, a programme that has the full support from the World Bank, which the government hopes to do a million, but doing still around 300,000 because identifying the poorest among the people has its own challenges and difficulties.

He noted that there is need to put money in the hands of the poorest, through micro-credit loans, doing small loans or even grants.

In his remarks, the World Bank Director, Mr. Patrizio Pagano, commended the Federal Government for its economic reforms, adding that the Bank will fully support the country in achieving sustainable growth.

“It is important that the government keeps pushing on reforms, in particular its sustainability is very important for keeping the pace to increase inclusive growth, going forward.

“The World Bank is here because its target is to help eradicate poverty and boost prosperity, which means increase the income of the poorest people in the population,” he said.