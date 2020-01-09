Nigeria releases new regulations on broadcasting

Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been directed to implement the 70 percent local content in broadcasting as part of new regulations to create more jobs, and boost advertisement in the sector.Nigerian Information ministry official Segun Adeyemi, unveiled the directive on Thursday in Abuja, reporting that the new regulations forbid illegal and unpaid use of musical works by broadcast stations.

The new regulations would also put an end to exclusivity in sporting rights in Nigeria.

“The new regulations compel broadcasters to utilize the content and services of Nigerian independent producers, in fulfilment of the regulatory requirements for 70 percent local content, rather than the current abuse of the rules which allow many loopholes for the production of such content in jurisdictions outside Nigeria” he said.

The regulations, he said, would empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation.

“For musical content, a new regulation will ensure that broadcasters are prevented from illegal and unpaid use of musical works without payment of the applicable license fees and/or royalties required by music rights owners” Adeyemi added.

According to him, similar provision will prohibit exclusivity of sporting rights in Nigeria, as a new regulation now mandates broadcasters and exclusive license holders to share such rights with other broadcasters to boost reach and also maximise utilisation by all broadcasters of premium content, in order to grow their platforms and investment in other content.

The regulation which comes into effect in January 2020, would also prevent the misuse of monopoly or market power or anti-competitive and unfair practices by a foreign or local broadcaster to suppress other local competitors in the television and radio markets.