International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria resolves to engage qualified teachers

Published on 08.06.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigeria has resolved to engage qualified and licenced teachers as part of efforts to rid the system of their unqualified counterparts.Mr  Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said this while monitoring the May Diet of the Teachers Professional Qualifying  Examination (PQE) organised  by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja on Saturday.

 

 “We are dead serious about implementing the policy and we are also working very hard to ensure that we also are  ready.

 

“The  first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a  database of qualified teachers, those that have been certified, those  who have  taken this examination who are unemployed” he said.

 

“And we are going to do it and even segregate them state by state and make them available to each state” he added.

 

He  said it was going to be the starting point, that anybody who has been certified as a teacher should be employed because there is no excuse  for that.

 

He added: “We  have a huge dearth of qualified teachers, so all those that we have  should be engaged to work, and all those who are not qualified we are  sorry, we have  to move them out of the system.

 

“Yes  there may be some issues relating to the number, that is why we want to  ramp up the production process, we are taking so many measure.

 

“And  enforcement is very key; we have taken two steps towards ensuring  enforcement. We have upgraded what we call quality assurance department.  It used to be  called inspectorate, we now have state offices in all the states of the  federation.”

 

The  second step, he said was re-establish the secondary education commission.   

 

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top