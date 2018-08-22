Nigeria: Road crash claims 11 lives on Sallah day

Eleven persons were feared dead and 16 others injured in a road crash involving a bus, Toyota Corolla and a Hilux van on Tuesday along Ibeto -Kontagora Road in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State in northern Nigeria.The Federal Road Safety Commission Unit Commander in Charge of Kontagora, Malam Abdullahi Ibrahim, told journalists in Kontagora on Tuesday that 27 persons were involved in the accident, 11 died on the spot while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that the bus was heading towards Kebbi, while the Toyota Corolla and Hilux were going to Kontagora.

Abdullahi said that the accident was caused by speeding and wrong overtaking.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue in Kontagora General Hospital, while the injured persons are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

He cautioned motorists against reckless driving, especially during the Sallah celebration.