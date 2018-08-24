Nigeria: Ruling party accuses electoral body of leakage of information

Published on 24.08.2018 at 19h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) of leaking information on its Congresses and Primary elections,

which it submitted to the commission ahead of time.The party’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, said on Friday in Abuja that there

was need for INEC to look into its internal handling of official correspondence in order to put

a stop to such leaks.

“Our attention has been drawn to a leaked letter the APC National Chairman, Comrade

Adams Oshiomhole wrote to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, informing the

commission of the schedule of the congresses and primaries to elect party candidates for

the 2019 general elections.

“These leaks of our sensitive and confidential correspondence to INEC are becoming

commonplace and totally unacceptable.

“We strongly request that INEC looks into its internal handling of official correspondence

and put a stop to these leaks,” he said.

He added that the leaked formal notification to INEC was done by the APC in line with the

provisions of Section 85 of the 2010 amended Electoral Act.

He advised the general public, particularly the media to wait for an official announcement

from the party, saying that the leaked dates were subject to changes if necessary.