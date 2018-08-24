Nigeria, Russia to strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties – Envoy

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Belarus, Prof Steve Ugbah, has said that Nigeria will strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties with Russia.Ugbah told the Chairman Russia–Nigeria Council (RNBC), Dmitry Osipove, who visited him in Moscow that his primary goal was to open Russia for Nigerian to explore.

A statement from the Nigerian Mission in Moscow on Thursday said that Ugba informed Osipove that Nigeria with a population of almost 200 million people has the market and human resources, and was willing to engage more with Russia.

The two sides discussed the state of cordial relations between Nigeria and Russia in the areas of trade and investment and the way forward for economic development of mutual benefits

Local media reports on Friday said that the meeting also discussed the level of business engagements and opportunities between the two countries.

The Nigerian envoy and his guest emphasised the importance of working out the mechanism for favourable conditions for direct contacts between Nigerian businessmen and their Russian counterparts

The statement added that the RNBC Chairman and the ambassador also agreed on the need for cooperation in fertilizer production, agriculture, oil and gas, mining as well as the need to organise trade fairs and exhibitions in order to showcase the rich cultures and resources of two countries.