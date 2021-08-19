Nigeria, Saudi Arabia seek collaboration in fight against drug trafficking

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) have agreed to strengthen their partnership in the fight against trafficking of illicit drugs between the two countries.A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in Abuja said that the partnership was the high point of discussions between the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and a representative of GDNC, Colonel Naser Hajid Al Otaibi, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Marwa thanked the Saudi authorities for their support in the past and proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two agencies in combating trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and its precursors to GDNC for consideration and signing.

The statement added that Marwa reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to fighting drug abuse and trafficking, explaining that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the agency in its bid to stamp out the menace.

Marwa, according to local media reports on Thursday, requested the Saudi Government for support, especially in the areas of technical assistance and donation of equipment such as scanners, forensic laboratories and the building of rehabilitation centres.

Responding, the GDNC representative invited Marwa to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia so as to deepen discussions on various aspects of collaboration between the NDLEA and the GDNC.