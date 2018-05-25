Nigeria seals deal with African Risk Capacity on climate risk financing

The Nigerian Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Risk Capacity (ARC) on addressing the impact of extreme weather events in Nigeria, including training support to Government personnel.The signing ceremony, which took place on the margins of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank on Thursday, in Busan, Korea, comes on the heels of the Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina’s pledge to support for the work of African Risk Capacity in the region and calling for more stakeholders to join the ARC to ensure the availability of insurance against natural disaster risks.

The Bank and the ARC have partnership since March 2017 to strengthen technical collaboration towards enhancing the risk management infrastructure and policy across Africa and in supporting countries in building resilience against climate shocks.

Local media reports said on Friday that Nigeria’s Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun, commended the African Risk Capacity, during the signing of the MoU, for the innovative approach it is taking towards climate risk financing and management in Africa.

Adeosun assured that Nigeria would work with the agency to address the impact of extreme weather events in the country.

According to her, the journey towards a mutual technical collaboration with Nigeria began in July 2015 when the ARC team undertook a scoping mission, which established the need for Nigeria to give greater consideration to the ARC initiative.

Nigeria was a founding member of ARC, participating in the establishment discussions and the nomination of former Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Chair of the Agency’s Governing Board.

Nigeria subsequently signed the ARC Establishment Agreement on December 4, 2014, thereby formally became a member of the institution.

In his remarks, the Director-General of ARC, Mr. Mohamed Beavogui, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Government for signing the MoU, noting that, “the leadership role of Nigeria in the continent and in the establishment of the ARC makes the signing of a formal MoU quite momentous for our work in the region.

“We want to create systems that can truly protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable and safeguard the significant development gains made by the country over the years.”

The ARC was established as a Specialized Agency of the African Union (AU) to help member states improve their capacities to better plan, prepare and respond to extreme weather events and natural disasters.

Through its first financial affiliate, ARC Ltd, the institution provides African governments with innovative risk management and risk transfer tools and services towards creating a comprehensive pan-African disaster response system.