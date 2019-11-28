Nigeria seals deal with Chinese firms on petroleum pipeline

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam
Mele Kyari, has reported that China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited
(CPPECL) and Brantex Consortium have sealed the deal to commence work on the
Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline (AKK) project.Kyari, who unveiled the plan when he hosted the President of CPPECL, Sun Quanjun, and the head
of the Brantex Consortium at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, said that the NNPC would support
CPPECL and Brantex Consortium to ensure that the project was completed on schedule and
within the budget line.
A statement released on Thursday in Abuja by the NNPC, said that Kyari, who met with the
officials on Wednesday stated that the AKK project would solve the power deficit problem
in Nigeria.
He urged the China Pipeline Company to use the project as a platform for other bigger
opportunities in the oil and gas industry pipeline projects.
“We think you can deliver on the AKK project. If you execute the AKK project, we will also
support your company to grow her imprint in Nigeria.
“I assure you that this partnership will be beneficial to us all and deliver value for the
Nigerian people,” he added.
Quanjun had earlier said his company along with Brantex Consortium were prepared to
ensure the success of the project designed with new pipeline technology system capable
of guaranteeing the integrity of the project for several decades.