Nigeria seals deal with Chinese firms on petroleum pipeline

Published on 28.11.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam

Mele Kyari, has reported that China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited

(CPPECL) and Brantex Consortium have sealed the deal to commence work on the

Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline (AKK) project.Kyari, who unveiled the plan when he hosted the President of CPPECL, Sun Quanjun, and the head

of the Brantex Consortium at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, said that the NNPC would support

CPPECL and Brantex Consortium to ensure that the project was completed on schedule and

within the budget line.

A statement released on Thursday in Abuja by the NNPC, said that Kyari, who met with the

officials on Wednesday stated that the AKK project would solve the power deficit problem

in Nigeria.

He urged the China Pipeline Company to use the project as a platform for other bigger

opportunities in the oil and gas industry pipeline projects.

“We think you can deliver on the AKK project. If you execute the AKK project, we will also

support your company to grow her imprint in Nigeria.

“I assure you that this partnership will be beneficial to us all and deliver value for the

Nigerian people,” he added.

Quanjun had earlier said his company along with Brantex Consortium were prepared to

ensure the success of the project designed with new pipeline technology system capable

of guaranteeing the integrity of the project for several decades.