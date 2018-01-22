Nigeria: Security operatives arrest Islamic State terrorists

Security operatives in Nigeria have arrested some members of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) in Benue, Edo and Kogi states of the country.The officers identified the infiltration of Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) in Nigeria’s North Central and South South.

According to security reports, a good number of the Islamic State terrorists were arrested in Edo, specifically in Akoko-Edo, Okpella and in Benin as well as in Okene, in Kogi.

The security service organizations, which are carrying out surveillance and arrest included the Department of State Service (DSS).

The security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari recently by the affected security service outfits indicated that ISWA network was using foreign terrorists and recruiting young men to fight and kill innocent persons ostensibly to exacerbate tensions along the county’s ethnic, religious and regional fault lines.

According to a Presidency source, this discovery was made following the arrest of several suspected attackers made up Fulani herdsmen, government-sponsored militias, militants and other miscreants in Benue Sate.

The source revealed that among those in custody were many who spoke none of the languages native to Nigeria but the French language.

”This is the first time that security officials have confirmed that the Islamic State in West Africa members are operating as a unit in Nigeria and the level of their penetration of the country,” the source said.

”It is understood that the cell, which has members in different parts of the country concentrates on recruiting young men to fight for the Islamic State in West Africa by unleashing the cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

”There was intelligence that they had planned several attacks here, before and during Christmas and the New Year. Their bombing targets included fuel depots, foreign missions and police and military establishments,” the source added,

The report submitted to the presidency also revealed that security officials now fear an influx of other ISIS members into many parts of the country.

The Presidency spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had been receiving what he described as “report upon report on the situation in Benue and other states”.