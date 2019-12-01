International › APA

Nigeria seeks approval for $30b external loan

Published on 01.12.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

In spite of the clean bill of prosperity in the economy, Nigeria is seeking the approval of the National Assembly to obtain external loan of $29.96 billion for the implementation of 39 key infrastructure embarked upon from 2016 to 2018.President Muhammadu Buhari, who had reported that economy was gathering momentum, addressed the loan request  letters to the Senate and House of Representatives on November 28,  2019.

 

The Speaker of the House of  Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter at the  plenary, reporting Buhari’s decision to represent the request which was  rejected by pervious National Assembly.

 

The letter, titled: “Request for the  National Assembly to reconsider and approve the Federal Government’s  2016-2018 external borrowing plan”, is in pursuant to Sections 21 and 27  of the Debt Management Office Act.

 

“I have attached for your kind  consideration, relevant information from the Minister of Finance, the  specific outstanding projects under the 2016-2018 external borrowing  plan for which legislative approval is currently being sought.

 

“I have also directed the Minister to  make herself to make available any additional information or  clarification which you may require to facilitate prompt approval of the  outstanding projects under this plan,” Buhari said in  the letter.

 

Also at the 18th National Productivity  Day and conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award on 25  deserving Nigerians and seven organisations in Abuja, Buhari reported  that agricultural policies have placed Nigeria  on the path to food security.

 

He said his administration took over a skewed economy where oil contributed 90 per cent foreign exchange earnings.

 

 “The journey to food  security and self-sufficiency is well underway. We have made outstanding  progress in almost all segments of the agriculture value chain.

 

“Consequently, tens of thousands of jobs in agriculture, logistics, manufacturing and real sector are being created.

 

“This administration inherited a skewed  economy, where the oil sector contributed 90 per cent foreign exchange  earnings over the years. Past periods of relatively high economic growth  were driven by our reliance on oil sector  revenues.

 

“Regrettably, previous administrations  abandoned the residual investment-driven non-oil sector, which  constituted 40 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that provide  millions of jobs for able-bodied Nigerians.

 

“We shall sustain these policies to ensure additional investments are channelled, thereby creating more jobs in the sector.”

 

Buhari said Nigeria has steadily returned  to the path of growth, reporting that the country has risen to 131 in  the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index from 146 in 2018.

 

“Our economic diversification programmes are yielding positive results.”

 

Meanwhile, the Senate and the House of  Representatives have passed the Finance Bill, 2019 submitted by Buhari  to increase taxes, especially Value Added Tax (VAT) which had been  increased from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

 

Two weeks after the senate unanimously pass the bill, the House of Representatives passed it on November 28, 2019 after it scaled through the third reading.

 

The bill seeks to amend six tax  provisions and make them more responsive to tax reform policies;  amending tax provision of the Customs and Excise Tariff Act to encourage  local manufacturers.

 

The Finance Bill will reform the current  tax regime by amending seven acts namely: Petroleum Profit Tax Act,  Custom and Excise Tax Act, Company Income Tax Act, Personal Income Tax  Act, Value Added Tax Act, Stamp Duties Tax Act,  and Capital Gains Act.

