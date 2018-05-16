Nigeria: Senate head suspects police plot to implicate him

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki is set to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to report an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to implicate him (Saraki).Saraki is to lead the leadership of the upper legislative chamber to meet with Buhari on the alleged plot which Saraki disclosed at a plenary on Wednesday.

Saraki had raised the alarm on the floor of the Senate over a plot by the IGP to implicate him using ‘coerced cultists’.

“Last night, my State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed revealed to me an information at his disposal that a group of suspects who had been in police cells for several weeks for cultism and whose investigation had been concluded with prosecution about to commence under the State law based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Ministry of Justice were ordered to be transferred to Abuja this morning” he told the senate.

He said according to the information available to the Governor, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim directed the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State to immediately transfer the men to the force headquarters.

“The plan, as the Governor was made to understand is that, under duress, the suspects would be made to alter the statements they already made in Ilorin. They will then be made to implicate the Kwara State Government, and in particular, myself, in their new statement” he claimed.

He reported that the plot was part of a strategy by the police to settle scores over the declaration by the senate that the IGP was not qualified and competent to hold any public office.

He described the so-called plot as “an act of desperation, blackmail, intimidation, abuse of office and crude tactics aimed at turning our country into a police state where top officials cannot be made to obey the law, follow due process and subject themselves to constituted authorities”.