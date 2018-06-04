Nigeria: Senate President denies claims of aiding robbery suspects by police

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has urged the entire public to regard the claim linking him to the Offa robbery as a baseless allegation and another ploy by the police to implicate him by all means.Reacting to the story circulating online and apparently derived from a press conference addressed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moshood Jimoh, linking him to the Offa robbery, Saraki said: “Let it be known that there is no way I could have been associated with armed robbery against my people.”

“When the Offa robbery incident happened, he was the first top public official to pay a visit to the place and right there in the palace of the traditional ruler, I put a call through to this same Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, requesting him to make certain specific security arrangements as demanded by the people,” Saraki said in a statement.

He noted that members of the public would remember that on May 16, 2018, that he alerted the Senate about the information passed on to him by Kwara State State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, over a plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to frame him up by getting some suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to implicate him.

According to him, it is believed that the timely leakage of the plot in that case aborted the use of the suspected cultists to implicate him and now, it is the Offa bank robbery suspects that are about to be used.

He explained that the plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country,” he said.

“Like the earlier one, this frame-up will also fail as I hereby state categorically that I have no link with any band of criminals.

“As a person, who has utmost respect for the rule of law and all constitutional institutions, when the invitation from the police is formally extended to me, I will be ready to honour it without any delay.

He noted that this abuse of the criminal investigation process aimed at intimidating and over-overawing the legislature, thereby obstructing it from doing its work, is a big threat to the nation’s democracy.