Nigeria sends high-powered delegation to AFCON 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has picked Nigeria’s Senate head Ahmed Lawan to lead the federal government’s high-powered delegation to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football competition in Egypt.Also on the delegation are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Delta and Lagos respectively, are equally to be part of the delegation.

There are also the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, and Muhammad Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Facilities, are also members of the delegation.

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, completes the 11-man list.

Members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Egypt next week, in time for the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 encounter.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Umar Said, has advised Super Eagles to improve on their performance if they want to remain in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Reacting to Eagle’s 1-0 defeat of the Guinean national team, she emphasized that the team must improve, especially on their scoring ability, if the team was to remain in the hunt for a fourth title as African champions.

“Situations prevailed where the defenders were coming to score goals because the attackers had failed to perform their duties.”

“The team wasted a lot of scoring chances due to poor finishing, though it was a good game and the Eagles were able to carry the,” he observed.

Also there are indications that Super Eagles were missing the supporters club at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt due to visa hitch.