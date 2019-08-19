Nigeria: SERAP welcomes probe of $16bn electricity money

As Nigeria set to probe the spending of $16 billion purportedly spent by the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on electricity project, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has welcomed the probe.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reported to have kick-started the probe of the past governments, starting with the government of Obasanjo.

The EFCC has been constrained to commence the probe because of the outcry over inadequate supply of electricity in spite of the claim of such humongous expenditure on the sector.

The commission said it was an opportunity for it to show that former heads of state and other high-ranking public officials were not immune from investigation and prosecution for allegations of grand corruption in Nigeria.

The Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “This probe is something, which SERAP has consistently called for. Nigerians have for far too long been denied justice and the opportunity to get to the bottom of why they continue to pay the price for corruption in the electricity sector–staying in darkness, but still made to pay crazy electricity bills.”

“The EFCC has begun the probe of the $16 billion power project of the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. While some put the exact cost of the project at $16 billion others say it is $13.8 billion. Key contractors and about 18 top public officers allegedly involved in the power project scam during the Obasanjo administration, and those of former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, may also be arrested.

“The probe is timely, especially coming at a time of citizens’ frustrations at persistent allegations of corruption and the impacts on their human rights. Investigating allegations of grand corruption and prosecuting former heads of state and other high-ranking officials where such allegations show relevant and sufficient admissible evidence would address the grave travesty that has for many years occurred in the power sector.

“The EFCC should urgently invite anyone suspected to be involved for questioning. The agency should also expand the probe to cover the alleged squandering of a total of N11 trillion in the power sector between 1999 and 2015, and the unresolved case of the reported missing $12.4 billion oil windfall, allegedly spent between 1988 and 1993 by the government of former military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida.”

The organisation said that the EFCC has the support of Nigerians in its efforts to hold high-ranking public officials to account for grand corruption.

It tasked EFCC to consistently, fairly and diligently pursue the probe and ensure that it would contribute to ending impunity for corruption, and to mobilizing and encouraging youth civic engagement in the anti-graft fight in the country.