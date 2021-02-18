International › APA

Nigeria set to repatriate refugees from Cameroon, Niger, Chad

Published on 18.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government says that it is set to begin repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, Niger and Chad back to the country.The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Mohammed, made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday during the meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

Local media reports on Thursday quoted Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the TWG, as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the group to remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning Nigerian refugees from the three countries.

According to the reports, arrangements were already in top gear to actualise the planned return of the refugees beginning with the refugees in Cameroon from Feb. 27.

Mr. Mohammed disclosed that the TWG and the Cameroonian authorities had met in Maroua, Cameroon from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 to plan strategies for executing the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo Camp.

He said that the Borno State Government in the North East of Nigeria had made adequate arrangements to accommodate the returnees.

Mohammed also commended the Government and People of Cameroon for their patience and support for the refugees under their care and protection.

