Nigeria set to reposition oil palm sector

The Federal Government of Nigeria has resolved to create more than four million jobs through the repositioning of the oil palm sector in the country.The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Sunday Akpan, said in Abuja on Wednesday that the Federal Government was working toward ensuring the repositioning of the Oil Palm sector for optimal contribution in terms of job creation and revenue sources for both government and the private sector.

Akpan, who was represented by the Director, Department of Commodity Produce and Inspectorate (CPI), Mrs. Omololu Ope-Ewe, said at the presentation of the draft Oil Palm Policy document value chain that oil palm, that the produce which once played a predominant role in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, was now imported to augment local production.

He said the local production was just about one percent of the GDP, unlike the contribution of 70 percent of the GDP in the past.

Akpan said that potentiality in the sector with the propensity to sufficiently and conveniently place the country as a major oil palm producer and exporter, “as against what is obtainable in the crude oil sector”.

“The essence of the national oil palm policy is to guide, regulate, protect and support both public and private investments in the sector,” he said.

He charged stakeholders to put aside personal and organisational interests and consider the draft policy document, bearing in mind the impact it would create on the economy.

Akpan said that with the policy in place, the country would have a national document that would protect the sector, while due diligence would be done to stimulate investment for higher productivity.

He assured all stakeholders of government’s support for a robust oil palm industry that would be of immense benefit to all and that the completed document would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

Earlier, in her presentation of the draft policy document, Mrs. Funmi Ilamah, of the Management Strategy Advisory Ltd., said that the policy document was very important to the producers of crude palm oil.

Ilamah said that the policy remained a fundamental step toward strengthening and supporting the development of agriculture in Nigeria as presently introduced by the current administration and the private sector.

She said that the final National Policy Document on Palm Oil value chain in Nigeria would allow producers to compete globally in the international market.

According to her, the policy will increase the sources of revenue to government at the state and federal levels and boost job creation in the country.