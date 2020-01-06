Nigeria: Shiite Muslims protest killing of Gen. Soleimani

Shiite Muslims on the platform of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday in Abuja poured into the streets to protest the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by the US.The members of the IMN, whose spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, had been in detention since 2015, stormed Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They also demanded the release of Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The angry protesters were chanting hate songs and slogans such as “Death

To America”.

They also burnt the flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.