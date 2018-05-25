Nigeria shuts 58 illegal universities

Fifty-eight universities have been declared illegal by Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC).The universities, many of which, have their headquarters in neghbouring countries and Europe, have also been shut down.

The NUC is the body responsibility for granting approval for all academic programmes run in the nation’s universities and granting approval for the establishment of universities.

The 58 illegal varsities have been shut down for violating the national minimum standard.

The commission’s axe is also dangling on eight universities, as they are being probed for illegally running degree programmes.

The NUC warned against patronising the affected institution as certificates obtained from them would not be recognised for the purposes of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employment and further studies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk,” NUC stated.

The commission said the relevant law enforcement agencies have been informed for necessary action.