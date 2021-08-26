Nigeria signs military deal with Russia

Nigeria has signed what has been hailed as a landmark military deal with Russia which will facilitate the supply of equipment and the training of troops, APA learnt on Thursday.The Nigerian embassy in Moscow said in a statement that “the Agreement on Military-Technical co-operation between both countries provides a legal framework for the supply of military equipment, provision of after sales services, training of personnel in respective educational establishments and technology transfer, among others”.

The embassy statement described the deal as a watershed agreement which has elevated relations between Abuja and Moscow to an unprecedented height.

The deal comes two years after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Africa Summit.

Buhari reportedly requested Russia to enter into a comprehensive military pact with Africa’s most populous nation to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast.

The Nigerian military has multiple fighter jets and helicopters acquired from Russia which it has deployed in the fight against the insurgents.

Nigeria is turning to Russia for military equipment and services after the US Senate last month blocked a bid by Abuja to purchase weapons including 12 attack helicopters from Washington worth $1 billion.

The US lawmakers had cited concerns over human rights abuses blamed on the Nigerian government.