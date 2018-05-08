Nigeria simplifies tax payment systems, visas – VP

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the government has simplified processes for paying taxes and obtaining Nigerian visas.Speaking at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) week in Abuja on Monday in Abuja, Osinbajo said: “Through the work of Trade Investment Nigeria and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), who are also members of the OGP National Steering Committee, Nigeria moved 24 places up on the World Bank’s 2017 Doing Business Index

“The reforms, many of them heavily dependent on technology, have seen business regime reduced to under 48 hours, and improved access not just to credit by businesses, but also to credit info by potential lenders,” he said.

He noted that Kaduna State has not only developed its OGP State Action Plan – which was approved by the State Executive Council early this year – it has also become one of first pilot states adopted from Nigeria by the Open Government Partnership International,

Local media reports on Tuesday quoted the Vice President as saying that he was delighted that the government’s efforts in fighting corruption and deepening good governance were being recognized and applauded globally.

“Nigeria was this year elected into the global steering committee of the Open Government Partnership,” he said.

He added that about N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27,800 were recovered by the government through the Whistle-blower’s Policy launched by the government in December 2016.

Osinbajo disclosed that the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), which oversees the Whistle-blower’s Policy in the Ministry of Finance, has also helped the government save over N200 billion by eliminating ghost workers.

According to the Vice President, PICA was established to clean up the payroll and pension system across all the ministries, departments and agencies.

He said government had included recovered assets in the country’s annual budget since 2017 and invested them in the development of infrastructure as well as in the Social Investment Programme.

Osinbajo explained that the Nigerian government was leveraging technology in a way it had not been done before, to underpin government’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance.