Nigeria: Six killed in Boko Haram’s attack

The Nigerian Police have confirmed that six persons were killed in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri on Thursday night.The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Edet Okon, said on Friday that the victims included three civilians, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and two female suicide bombers.

Okon disclosed that two men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and seven other persons sustained injuries from gunshots and explosions in the attack.

He added that a Police Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle was damaged in the attack.

Okon said: “On Thursday April 26; at about 17: 00 pm, Boko Haram Terrorists launched a surprise attack at Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri near the Federal High court.

“The terrorists fired sporadically and detonated Improvise Explosive Devices (IEDs). The Borno State Police Command promptly deployed combat teams of SARS, PMF and EOD to support the military and the Divisional Police Officer of GRA division, who were already at the scene.

“The insurgents were successfully repelled by the security forces after fierce gun battle with profuse tear smoke application.”

According to him, there was no casualty on the side of the police apart from two SARS personnel that were injured in the battle.

He added that a police Amoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was also damaged by IED explosions, while seven other persons were severely injured.

Okon explained that preemptive deployments were being put in place to forestall further surprise attacks.

But the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in a joint press briefing said nine persons were killed in the attack.

NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Director, Mr. Bashir Garga, said that five suicide bombers detonated IEDs and killed themselves while four civilians lost their lives in the attack.

Garga disclosed that a number of persons also sustained injuries in the attack, and that people panicked and fled their homes to escape the attack and in the process got injured.

Garga called on people to desist from going to the scene of attacks, noting that the trend was obstructing rescue services and expose workers to dangers.