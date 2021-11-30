Nigeria, South Africa to work towards promoting Africa’s development

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Nigerian government will continue to strengthen bilateral ties and work together with South Africa to promote Africa’s development.Speaking at the closing of the Ministerial Meeting of the 10th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission in Abuja on Monday, Onyeama noted that both countries have common interests which must be used to move Africa forward.

He said that the bilateral interests of the two countries should go beyond trade level to that of influencing Africa’s position at the multinational level, where both countries seek the progress of the African continent.

“Given by our common history and culture, the people of Southern Africa and West Africa, we are indeed brothers although separated by distance, we have the same outlook and aspiration. Therefore, we can bond, live, and share together.

“I am confident that the conclusion and the implementation of these agreements would cause a significant improvement in relations between the peoples of our two great countries,” local media reports quote Onyeama as saying.

According to him, the bi-national commission provides the needed platform to strengthen corporation between the two countries, to promote Africa’s interests at other international levels.

“We have no doubt that if Nigeria and South Africa come together, work together, it would be for the benefit of the whole of Africa. We will be the motor, the engine for Africa’s economic, technological, cultural, social development,” he added.

I her address, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said that South Africa was committed to strengthening relations with Nigeria to address common challenges for mutual benefits.

“Our visit is intended to affirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening and fostering greater collaboration and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral relations to address our common challenges for mutual benefit. It is our belief that Nigerian and South Africa are critical to Africa’s developmental progress,” she said.

According to the reports, the two countries are expected to ratify agreements on Early Warning Mechanism, Arts and Culture, Youth Development, Immigration, among others.