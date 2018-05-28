Nigeria: Speaker urges African Parliaments to defend democracy

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has urged African Parliaments to stand up and defend democratic institutions.He said the institutions remained the hope of saving the people from dictatorship and called on African countries to invest more in building democracy and its institutions.

Dogara stated this on Sunday in Abuja when he hosted a parliamentary delegation from Liberia, comprising members of Joint Committee on Public Accounts, Expenditure and Audit, led by Sen. Henry Yallah, undertaking a study tour in Nigeria.

He said that for democracy to be solid and sound, the institutions must be strong as their failures would always be blamed on the parliaments, which failed to rise up in their defence.

“Democracy as they say is not something that you gain from the ballot box; as a matter of fact, the ballot box sometimes has produced some enemies of democracy, those who have completely discarded the tenets of democracy.

“So, we have to invest more in building democracy and democratic institutions. Where institutions are strong, democracy itself will be made strong.

“And, to be very candid, Parliament is the hope of saving the people from dictatorships,” he said.

The Speaker, who decried the delicate nature of democratic institutions all over the world, advocated for the establishment of a body that would be vested with the responsibility of defending democracy against dictatorship.

He said that democracies all over the world were fragile and that includes even democracies in advanced countries that we regard to have advanced democracies.

Even in the United States, “we are beginning to see that there is the fight to keep the loyalty with the people rather than to any form of democratic malfunction”.

He noted that democracy may not be the best form of government, it is, however, the best that is known to man.

According to him, anybody who doubts this can try dictatorship, where the will of an individual is the law.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman, Liberian Parliament’s Joint Committee on Public Accounts, Expenditure and Audit, Mr. Yallah, had said that they were in Nigeria on a tour to build capacity as a young democracy.