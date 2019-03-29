Nigeria spends $60m annually on fish imports – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh has said that Nigeria spends $60 million annually on the importation of fish.Receiving a delegation of private investors from The Netherlands in his office, on Thursday in Abuja, Ogbeh requested the delegation led by the Ambassador of The Netherlands to Nigeria, Marion Kappeyne, to assist the country in cattle breeding.

Ogbeh said that the Nigerian Government was ready to collaborate with the Government of The Netherlands on improved seeds/seedlings in order to boost agricultural production in the country.

A statement from the ministry stated that Ogbeh commended the Government of The Netherlands for its numerous support to Nigeria towards the development of agriculture and that Nigeria looked forward to further high-level engagements with The Netherlands, especially on improved seeds.

The minister noted that aside from the need for improved seeds, the Nigerian government would further require the support of The Netherlands in the areas of research and aquaculture.

According to the minister, the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior had set up Agro Rangers to provide security for Nigerian farmers as part of government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for both public and private sectors in the nation’s agricultural sector.

In her speech, The Netherlands Ambassador said the delegation was in the ministry to explore areas of collaboration for the development of the agricultural sector.

She said that areas of collaboration would include improved seeds, horticulture, aquaculture, poultry and nutrition.

The envoy expressed the willingness of her country to support Nigeria on her quest for agriculture revolution in order to change the country’s fortunes from importing to exporting food.