Nigeria studying planned regional currency, Eco – Official

Barely a week after eight French Speaking countries reportedly adopted Eco as the single currency for the West African sub-region, Nigeria says it is studying the situation.Mr. Yunusa Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said in Abuja on Monday that the government would look into the change of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) currency, Eco, to be used as ECOWAS single currency also.

Eight West African countries have agreed to change the name of their common currency, CFA Franc to Eco, thereby effectively severing the CFA franc’s links to former colonial ruler, France.

The countries include Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

This was announced by the Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Cote d’Ivoire.

All of these African countries are former French colonies with the exception of Guinea-Bissau.

Reacting to this development, Ahmed said Nigeria as a country would respond in due course.