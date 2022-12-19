Nigeria, Sudan top Africa spelling bee contest

The African Spelling Bee Federation successfully hosted its 5th African Spelling Bee Championship in Blantyre, Malawi between the 6th and 11th December 2022.Nigeria and Sudan topped the honours list as the competition wrapped up in the Malawian capital.

Every year, the African Spelling Bee Federation calls on National Spelling Bee Champions from various African countries to compete for the ultimate African Spelling Bee Championship. Founded in 2016 by 10 spelling organisations from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, the competition has grown to include representatives from 21 African countries, impacting over 10 million learners across the continent.

Hosted at the prestigious Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, Malawi, the event expanded beyond a classic one-word per speller bee to include a fun African General Knowledge Quiz and a Speed Spelling competition to determine the top Team Prize.

The series of literacy competitions inspired the learners to challenge their knowledge of the continent deepening their roots of the Pan-African spirit.

“The African Spelling Bee is more than a spelling competition”, said Mr Aaron Kirunda, Chairperson of the Federation’s Executive Committee. “Our dream is that these children and young people will build deep and lasting relationships, built on excellence, mutual respect and integrity with the hope that in years to come, when they are the leaders of our countries’ businesses and institutions, they will together build a better Africa.” Added Mr Kirunda.

The Chairperson also praised the excellent organizing of the event by the Malawi Spelling Bee and their Director Mr Lewis Mbaula stating that “The hosting of the event by the Malawi Spelling Bee was first class and Mr Mbaula and his team need to be commended for their efforts in pulling off such a historic event.

We truly felt like we were in the Warm Heart of Africa.” He added, “Despite the incredible challenges spelling bee organisations faced over the last few years due to COVID-19; which resulted in the 2020 and 2021 events being postponed; the 5th African Spelling Bee was an overwhelming success.”

The tangible excitement among the participants was incredibly pulpable that it was impossible to only support one team. Watching the learners form friendships and share ideas gave life to the dream of seeing a united and progressive African future.

In the end, the results were as follows:

In the Team Competition the winning countries were

1st place Nigeria

2nd place Uganda

3rd place South Africa

The one-word per speller competition took place, in a Grande Finale, in Junior and Senior Categories. The winners are as follows:

Junior Category

1st Place Elozino Daphne Etuele (Nigeria)

2nd place Caleb Mathala (Malawi)

3rd place Kobina Edu Ampah Mensah (Ghana)

Senior Category the top positions were:

1st place Widad Mohammed (Sudan)

2nd place Joseph Turibamwe (Uganda)

3rd place Opeoluwa Ebibechuchwu Bukola (Nigeria)

The African Quiz competition was won by a mixed Team named after Table Mountain.

After the event, the participants were all taken to the iconic Lake Malawi for an enjoyable visit. It was announced at the end of the competition, that the 6th African Spelling Bee in 2023, will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.