International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria summons Ghanaian High Commissioner over demolition of building

Published on 22.06.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government has summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo over the demolition of the building being constructed in Accra for the staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.The report by Channels Television said that Ms. Iva Denoo was summoned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, over the demolition of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Mr. Onyeama disclosed this on Monday via a post on his verified Twitter handle.

The report added that during the meeting, the Nigerian minister said he demanded an urgent explanation of the incident and reinforcement of security around Nigeria’s diplomatic premises and staff in Ghana.

Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff. @NigeriaGov

 The report said that a businessman demolished the building, claiming the structure was built on his land.

It added that the man showed up last week with some pieces of evidence to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building and returned to the scene on Friday last week with a bulldozer and began to pull down the building.

“The authorities in Nigeria and Ghana have condemned the incident,” the report said. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top